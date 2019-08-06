Artificial 'tongue' can distinguish between whiskies

Artificial 'tongue' can distinguish between whiskiesPhys.org - 2 hours ago
Scientists revealed Monday they have come up with an artificial "tongue" which can distinguish subtle differences between whiskies.
An artificial tongue can taste subtle differences between drams of whisky and could one day help tackle the counterfeit alcohol trade
Engineers and chemists from the universities of Glasgow and Strathclyde built a tiny taster which exploits the properties of gold and aluminium to test differences between the spirits.
An artificial tongue able to detect subtle differences between different drams of whisky could help cut down on the trade in counterfeit alcohol according to a group at the University of Glasgow. ...