50 Million Years Needed for New Zealand's Bird Biodiversity to Recover

Discover Magazine - 30 minutes ago

New Zealand's kiwi birds, a national symbol, are endangered. And scientists say the rest of the island's bird populations have also been hard hit by humans. (Credit: Lakeview Images/Shutterstock) When ...

50 million years needed for NZ’s lost birds to recover

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

When whole lineages go extinct, what are the long-term evolutionary impacts? Tanya Loos reports. 

It would take 50 million years to recover New Zealand's lost bird species

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Half of New Zealand's birds have gone extinct since humans arrived on the islands. Many more are threatened. Now, researchers reporting in the journal Current Biology on August 5 estimate that ...

It would take 50 million years to recover New Zealand's lost bird species, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

New Zealand's biodiversity will take millions of years to recover

Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

The arrival of humans in New Zealand, some 700 years ago, triggered a wave of extinction among native bird species. Many more species are currently under threat. Recent calculations by scientists ...

