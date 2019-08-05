Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Fossil releases its latest Wear OS watch

TechCrunch - 2 hours ago

Wear OS’s struggles have not been the result of a lack of trying from all parties. Google’s been trying in earnest to break into the wearables game for several years, and in spite of some ...

Fossil's latest stylish smartwatches can last for days

Engadget - 2 hours ago

Fossil&#039;s smartwatches are competent, but they don&#039;t really stand out among other Wear OS watches beyond their looks. You might have a more substantial reason from now on, ...

Fossil’s new smartwatches will let iPhone users take calls just like an Apple Watch

The Verge - 2 hours ago

Fossil Fossil has announced its fifth-generation Wear OS watch, which is called, appropriately, the Gen 5. And with this new device, Fossil isn’t giving us quite the same song ...

A New Processor Means Fossil's Smartwatches Might Be Getting Good

Gizmodo - 2 hours ago

Remember when we were all hopeful that Qualcomm releasing the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip would mean better, faster, longer-lasting Wear OS wearables? Well a year on, turns out it was just a dream ...

