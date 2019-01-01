Black Lightning’s characters will be part of The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earth crossover event The Verge - 2 hours ago Image: The CW The CW’s Arrowverse franchise is getting some new members: characters from its superhero series Black Lightning will be part of a major crossover event Crisis on ...

Kevin Conroy Will Finally Get to Play a Live-Action Bruce Wayne in CW's Crisis On Infinite Earths Gizmodo - 2 hours ago Old Bruce is coming back, and he’s being played by the only person who really should be playing him. Read more...