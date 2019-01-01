Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Black Lightning’s characters will be part of The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earth crossover event

The Verge - 2 hours ago

Image: The CW The CW’s Arrowverse franchise is getting some new members: characters from its superhero series Black Lightning will be part of a major crossover event Crisis on ...

Kevin Conroy Will Finally Get to Play a Live-Action Bruce Wayne in CW's Crisis On Infinite Earths

Gizmodo - 2 hours ago

Old Bruce is coming back, and he’s being played by the only person who really should be playing him. Read more...

Cress Williams Seemingly Confirms that Black Lightning Will Appear in the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths

Gizmodo - 23 hours ago

Black Lightning was the only superhero show on the CW that didn’t belong to or relate to the Arrowverse in some way. Seems like that’s changing, at least a little. Read more...

