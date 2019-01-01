Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Public trust that scientists work for the good of society is growing

ScienceNews - Fri 2 Aug 19

More Americans trust the motives of scientists than of journalists or politicians.

Confidence in Scientists Has Actually Risen Since 2016 in the U.S., According to New Research

TIME - Fri 2 Aug 19

Despite what it may feel like

Trust In Scientists Is Rising, Poll Finds

KQED Science - 4 hours ago

In a time of climate change denial and vaccine resistance, scientists worry they are losing public trust. But it&#8217;s just the opposite, a survey released Friday finds. Public trust of scientists ...

Most Americans Do Trust Scientists, Heartening Survey Finds

Gizmodo - Fri 2 Aug 19

Good news, science folk: Most of America thinks you’re pretty okay and worth listening to. According to a new report out Friday by the Pew Research Center, a majority of Americans trust scientists, ...

Americans Trust Scientists, Until Politics Gets in the Way

Wired Science Blogs - Fri 2 Aug 19

A report from Pew Research Center shows that Americans have great confidence in scientists—except for Republicans when the issue is the environment.

Trust In Science Is Now On Par With The Military - And Above The Media And Government

Science 2.0 - Fri 2 Aug 19

In 2016, Americans seemed to have waning trust in science. Back then, only 21 percent had "a great deal of confidence" in science(1) even though American adult science literacy leads the world.Science ...

Trust and Mistrust in Americans' Views of Scientific Experts

Newswise - Fri 2 Aug 19

Public confidence in scientists is on the upswing, and 60% of Americans say scientists should play an active role in policy debates about scientific issues, according to a new Pew Research Center ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer