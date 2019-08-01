Milky Way galaxy is warped and twisted, not flat

Milky Way galaxy is warped and twisted, not flatBBC News - 1 hours ago
New research shows our galaxy, the Milky Way, is twisted and warped - not flat as previously thought.
Nature, Published online: 01 August 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02364-3Map of ultra-bright stars called Cepheids shows galaxy’s warped disk.
Our galaxy flaunts its curves in a chart of thousands of stars called Cepheids.
Astronomers have created the most precise map to date of the Milky Way by tracking thousands of big pulsating stars spread throughout the galaxy, demonstrating that its disk of myriad stars ...
This is the latest effort to create a comprehensive map of our galaxy.
A team of Polish astronomers has created the most accurate three-dimensional map of the Milky Way to date, revealing surprising distortions and irregularities along the galactic disk.Read more...
A new 3D map of our Milky Way galaxy shows it has a warped and twisted shape, scientists say.
Researchers have mapped the Milky Way in unprecedented detail using data from thousands of giant, pulsating stars.
(American Association for the Advancement of Science) By measuring the distance from our sun to thousands of individual pulsating stars scattered across the Milky Way, researchers have charted ...