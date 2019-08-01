Milky Way galaxy is warped and twisted, not flat BBC News - 1 hours ago New research shows our galaxy, the Milky Way, is twisted and warped - not flat as previously thought.

Milky Way’s twisted spiral revealed in 3D Nature News - 3 hours ago Nature, Published online: 01 August 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02364-3Map of ultra-bright stars called Cepheids shows galaxy’s warped disk.

A 3-D map of stars reveals the Milky Way’s warped shape ScienceNews - 4 hours ago Our galaxy flaunts its curves in a chart of thousands of stars called Cepheids.

Astronomers find that Milky Way is a warped and twisted galaxy Reuters - 2 hours ago Astronomers have created the most precise map to date of the Milky Way by tracking thousands of big pulsating stars spread throughout the galaxy, demonstrating that its disk of myriad stars ...

Astronomers build incredible 3D map of the Milky Way from 206,726 images - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 4 hours ago This is the latest effort to create a comprehensive map of our galaxy.

Another Study Finds Our Galaxy Is ‘Warped and Twisted’ Gizmodo - 4 hours ago A team of Polish astronomers has created the most accurate three-dimensional map of the Milky Way to date, revealing surprising distortions and irregularities along the galactic disk.Read more...

This 3D Map of the Milky Way Is the Best View Yet of Our Galaxy's Warped, Twisted Shape SPACE.com - 4 hours ago A new 3D map of our Milky Way galaxy shows it has a warped and twisted shape, scientists say.

New 3D Map of the Milky Way Shows Our Galaxy's Heart Is Totally Twisted Livescience - 4 hours ago Researchers have mapped the Milky Way in unprecedented detail using data from thousands of giant, pulsating stars.