Hubble Spots a Football-Shaped Planet Leaking Heavy Metals into Space Discover Magazine - Thu 1 Aug 19 WASP-121b is so hot that the planet has puffed up beyond its ability to hold onto its own atmosphere, and is instead streaming it away as it flies around its star every 30 hours. (Credit: NASA/ESA/J. ... Hubble spots a football-shaped planet leaking heavy metals into space, Astronomy.com - Thu 1 Aug 19



Scientists Find a Boiling, Toxic Wasteland of an Exoplanet, and It's Shaped Liked a Football Livescience - 13 hours ago This first-of-its-kind discovery reveals a new category of ultrahot exoplanet, one so thoroughly cooked that your cast-iron skillet would bubble, turn to gas and boil out of the atmosphere.

