Carbon nanosprings could break down microplastics

Carbon nanosprings could break down microplasticsCosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago
Engineers try new approach to combat a ubiquitous pollutant.
Tiny magnetic coils could help break down microplastic pollutionScienceNews - 8 hours ago
Carbon nanotubes designed to release plastic-eroding chemicals could clear the long-lasting trash from waterways.
Magnetic 'springs' break down marine microplastic pollutionPhys.org - 8 hours ago
Plastic waste that finds its way into oceans and rivers poses a global environmental threat with damaging health consequences for animals, humans, and ecosystems. Now, using tiny coil-shaped ...Magnetic 'springs' break down marine microplastic pollution, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
Magnetic 'springs' break down marine microplastic pollution, Eurekalert - 7 hours ago
Magnetic 'springs' could break-down marine plastic pollutionDaily Mail - 8 hours ago
Chemical engineering professors at the University of Adelaide can dissolve the plastics with harmless, short-lived chemicals.
Magnetic springs help break down microplastics in the oceanUPI - 3 hours ago
Scientists have invented a new tool, tiny magnetic springs, to help break down microplastic pollution in the ocean.