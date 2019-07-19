Three newly discovered exoplanets orbit a star 73 light years away

Three newly discovered exoplanets orbit a star 73 light years awayNewscientist - 4 hours ago
Three new planets, which orbit a star situated 73 light years away from Earth, have been found. The trio are among the smallest and nearest exoplanets known to date
TESS discovers three new planets of interestCosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago
Planetary system orbiting unusually quiet star is ideal for habitability searches, astronomers say.
NASA's TESS mission finds 'missing link' planetsPhys.org - 6 hours ago
NASA's newest planet-hunting satellite has discovered a type of planet missing from our own solar system.NASA’s TESS mission finds ‘missing link’ planets, Astrobiology Magazine - 5 hours ago
NASA's TESS mission finds 'missing link' planets, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago
NASA’s TESS Mission Discovers Three New Planets, Including ‘Oven-Hot’ World and ‘Mini-Neptunes’Geek.com - 2 hours ago
Infographic illustrates key features of the TOI 270 system, discovered by NASA’s TESS. Insets show information about the planets, including their relative sizes, ...
NASA planet hunter spots intriguing trio around nearby star - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago
NASA's TESS mission found a super-Earth and two sub-Neptunes in our cosmic neighborhood.
NASA's TESS Telescope Spots 2 'Missing Link' Exoplanets (and a Super Earth, Too!)SPACE.com - 4 hours ago
NASA's newest planet hunter has bagged three more trophies, two of which may help scientists better understand how worlds form and evolve.
TESS telescope discovers three intriguing close-by exoplanetsZME Science - 6 hours ago
The solar system is very different from our own.
TESS discovers three new planets nearby, including temperate 'sub-Neptune'ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, has discovered three new worlds that are among the smallest, nearest exoplanets known to date. The planets orbit a star just 73 light years ...TESS discovers three new planets nearby, including temperate 'sub-Neptune', Eurekalert - 6 hours ago
NASA's TESS mission scores 'hat trick' with 3 new worldsEurekalert - 6 hours ago
(NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center) NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), has found 3 new worlds in a system that promises to be among the most important targets for future studies.