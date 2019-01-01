Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Neil deGrasse Tyson Keeps His Museum Post After a Sexual Misconduct Probe

TIME - 14 hours ago

A spokesman said that based on the results of the investigation, Tyson "remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium."

Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Keep His Job at Hayden Planetarium After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Gizmodo - 6 hours ago

Neil deGrasse Tyson will keep his job as director of the American Museum of Natural History’s Hayden Planetarium following an investigation into three incidents of alleged sexual misconduct. ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer