India farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes into rice field

Phys.org - Thu 25 Jul 19

A suspected meteorite the size of a football plunged into a rice field in eastern India, startling farmers, authorities said Thursday.

Football-Size Meteorite May Have Landed in an Indian Rice Field

SPACE.com - 2 hours ago

The strange magnetic rock was the size of a football.

Football-Size Meteorite May Have Landed in an Indian Rice Field, Livescience - Fri 26 Jul 19

Suspected Meteorite Crashes Into Rice Field in India

Geek.com - 20 hours ago

Villagers and farmers pose on July 22, 2019 around the crater made by a suspected 22-pound meteorite that crashed into a rice field eastern India. (Photo Credit: STR ...

Indian farmers shocked as 'fireball-like' object crashes into rice field

FOXNews - Fri 26 Jul 19

A suspected meteorite crashed into a rice field in India on Monday.

