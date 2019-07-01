Astronomers see the Sun’s future in a dying star

Astronomers see the Sun’s future in a dying starCosmos Magazine - Fri 26 Jul 19
T UMi’s convulsion a rare dynamic event.
Red giant star spotted in its death throesGizmag - Fri 26 Jul 19
Human lives are just blips on the cosmic time scale, which makes it impossible for us to witness the full life cycles of stars, planets and galaxies. But sometimes, if we're lucky, astronomers ...
Star nearing death offers a preview of our Sun's fatePhys.org - Thu 25 Jul 19
An international team of astronomers has witnessed a rare dynamic event foreshadowing the death of a red giant star for the first time – a discovery that reinforces predictions about our Sun's ...
Rare Glimpse of Dying Star Confirms Prediction of Our Sun’s FateGeek.com - Fri 26 Jul 19
The Sun (via WikiImages/Pixabay) Astronomers recently got a rare glimpse at the final phase of stellar life that will eventually come for our Sun. An ...
Scientists' glimpse of a dying star shows how Earth will be destroyed - CNETCNET - Thu 25 Jul 19
Astronomers get a rare look at the final phase of stellar life that will eventually come for our own sun.