Astronomers see the Sun’s future in a dying star

T UMi’s convulsion a rare dynamic event.

Human lives are just blips on the cosmic time scale, which makes it impossible for us to witness the full life cycles of stars, planets and galaxies. But sometimes, if we're lucky, astronomers ...

An international team of astronomers has witnessed a rare dynamic event foreshadowing the death of a red giant star for the first time – a discovery that reinforces predictions about our Sun's ...

The Sun (via WikiImages/Pixabay) Astronomers recently got a rare glimpse at the final phase of stellar life that will eventually come for our Sun. An ...

Astronomers get a rare look at the final phase of stellar life that will eventually come for our own sun.

Stellar evolution in real time detected in the old star T UMi

