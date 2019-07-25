Astronomers Spot an Asteroid Just Before it Zips Between Earth and Moon Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago An unexpected asteroid named 2019 OK just flew between Earth and the moon, hammering home the need for continued improvements in both finding and tracking potentially hazardous asteroids. (Credit: ...

Asteroid zoomed 'near' Earth late Wednesday, astronomers say USA today - 2 hours ago According NASA, the asteroid was an estimated 187 to 427 feet wide and came within about 45,000 miles of Earth.

How Did We Miss This Week's Shockingly Close Asteroid Flyby? Gizmodo - 3 hours ago This week, an asteroid flew by the Earth, coming as close as 44342 miles away. No, you shouldn’t worry about this specific asteroid (anymore, at least), but you might wonder how we missed ...

A City Killer Asteroid Just Missed Earth And Not Many Noticed HotHardware - 4 hours ago Global warming, nuclear warfare, and a new plague are potential ways that the human race can come to an end, to name just a few. Or an asteroid could barrel into our home planet and leave in ...

Asteroid bigger than the Statue of Liberty whizzed by this week, scientists 'barely noticed in time' Daily Mail - 4 hours ago Scientists with the Brazilian SONEAR survey detected the object, dubbed 2019 OK, on Wednesday and announced its discovery just hours ahead of the close approach.

A Jumbo-Jet-Size Asteroid Just Zipped Safely by Earth SPACE.com - 24 hours ago This massive asteroid was 222,160 miles (357,500 kilometers) from Earth.

Surprise asteroid whizzed by Earth today, and we didn't even blink - CNET CNET - Thu 25 Jul 19 A little warning would have been nice.