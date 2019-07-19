Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Anonymizing personal data 'not enough to protect privacy,' shows new study

TechXplore - 3 hours ago

With the first large fines for breaching EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulations upon us, and the UK government about to review GDPR guidelines, researchers have shown how even ...

Anonymizing personal data 'not enough to protect privacy,' shows new study, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Anonymizing personal data 'not enough to protect privacy,' shows new study, Eurekalert - 4 hours ago

Anonymised data isn't nearly anonymous enough – here’s how we fix it

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

It's too easy to identify people in supposedly anonymous personal datasets, but there are ways we can protect our privacy, says Yves-Alexandre de Montjoye

Odds stacked against privacy, study shows

Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago

Giving personal data anonymously doesn’t mean you can’t be identified – in all probability. Mark Bruer reports.

You’re very easy to track down, even when your data has been anonymized

MIT Technology Review - 5 hours ago

A new study shows you can be easily re-identified from almost any database, even when your personal details have been stripped out.

Anonymising personal data is 'not enough to protect privacy'

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

Researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Louvain, Belgium, showed machine-learning could be used to restore personal information stripped from data.

'Anonymised' data can never be totally anonymous, says study

Guardian.co.uk - 4 hours ago

Findings say it is impossible for researchers to fully protect real identities in data sets “Anonymised” data lies at the core of everything from modern medical research to personalised ...

Researchers Reveal That Anonymized Data Is Easy To Reverse Engineer

Gizmodo - 4 hours ago

Merely existing in the modern world means giving up a wealth of your information to countless institutions and services. While many of the places make promises to keep your identifiable data ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer