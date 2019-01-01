Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
The Milky Way devoured another galaxy and we've spotted the remains

Newscientist - 1 hours ago

We’ve identified the original stars that were in the Milky Way before it devoured another smaller galaxy called Gaia-Enceladus about 10 billion years ago

10 billion years ago, the Milky Way ate Gaia

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

Modelling reveals the timing of a titanic encounter. Barry Keily reports.

Milky Way cannibalised entire galaxy 10 billion years ago, scientists say

The Independent - 2 hours ago

Telescope reveals new details of collision that formed the stars and matter that surround us

The Milky Way devoured a smaller galaxy 10 billion years ago - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago

Bringing new meaning to "you are what you eat."

