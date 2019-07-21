Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Elon Musk promises longer, curved tunnel for future Hyperloop contests

Engadget - 4 hours ago

In a departure from previous years, next year&#039;s Hyperloop competition will be held in a six mile curved vacuum tunnel. Previously, the competition was held in a straight &amp;frac34; ...

Elon Musk promises new Hyperloop tunnel after speed record broken

The Verge - 4 hours ago

The record was achieved by TUM Hyperloop’s fourth-generation pod. | Image: Photo: A. Heddergott / TUM Hyperloop TUM Hyperloop has set a new speed record of 463 km/h (288 mph) ...

Elon Musk says next Hyperloop competition will be in a six-mile, curved tunnel

TechCrunch - 8 hours ago

Elon Musk planning to change up the Hyperloop student engineering competition that his company SpaceX has run for the past four years. Next year&#8217;s competition will be done in a tunnel ...

