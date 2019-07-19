Glitches, bandwidth plagued a now defunct pilot of Amazon's facial recognition software in Orlando Daily Mail - 7 hours ago The Orlando Police department ended its trial of the technology, called Rekognition, after 15 months of glitches and concerns over whether the technology was actually working.

Test of Amazon's Face Recognition by Orlando Cops Ends as a Devastating Flop Gizmodo - 8 hours ago Orlando has ended its pilot trial of Rekognition, Amazon’s face recognition system, with no current plans for future tests. But the city hasn’t suddenly had a change of heart due to ethical ...

Orlando won't use Amazon's facial recognition software anymore Engadget - 21 hours ago Orlando has canceled Amazon's facial recognition pilot following a series of technical problems and other issues, according to Orlando Weekly. The city started testing the facial ...

Orlando police once again ditch Amazon’s facial recognition software The Verge - Thu 18 Jul 19 Illustration by James Bareham / The Verge Amazon’s controversial Rekognition platform, its artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition software, is no longer being used ...