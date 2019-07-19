Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Weird new type of magnetic liquid could be used to control soft robots

A strange liquid magnet full of iron nanoparticles can change its shape in a magnetic field, and it may eventually be used to make wireless, moving soft robots

How to make a magnet out of liquid

It works like a solid but flows like a fluid. Phil Dooley reports.

Permanent liquid magnets have now been created in the lab

Magnets that generate persistent magnetic fields are usually solid. But new little bar magnets have the mechanical properties of liquids.

New laws of attraction: Scientists print magnetic liquid droplets

Inventors of centuries past and scientists of today have found ingenious ways to make our lives better with magnets—from the magnetic needle on a compass to magnetic data storage devices and ...

Ultra-soft, liquid magnetic droplets could vault technology forward

(University of Massachusetts at Amherst) Most magnets are rigid but have made great contributions to society and to modern industry, says Thomas Russell of UMass Amherst. But this award-winning ...

