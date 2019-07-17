Oakland bans city use of facial recognition software Engadget - 2 hours ago Oakland, Calif. is now the third US city to ban the use of facial recognition technology. The city passed an ordinance yesterday that prohibits the use of the technology on the grounds ...

Beyond San Francisco, more cities are saying no to facial recognition CNN - 5 hours ago San Francisco did it in May. Somerville, Massachusetts, in June. And on Tuesday evening, Oakland, California, became the latest to ban city departments — including police — from using facial-recognition ...

Oakland Becomes Third U.S. City to Ban Government Use of Face Recognition Tech Gizmodo - 6 hours ago On Tuesday, the Oakland City Council voted unanimously to ban the use of facial recognition technology by the city, including its police force. It’s the third ban of the tech by a U.S. city ...

Facial recognition banned in another city - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 8 hours ago Oakland has followed San Francisco as the second Bay Area city to vote down the use of the technology.

Oakland City Council Votes To Ban Facial Recognition Technology Use Ubergizmo - 9 hours ago The Oakland City Council has passed an ordinance which bans city agencies from using facial recognition technology. This makes Oakland the third city in the country to pass such legislation. ...