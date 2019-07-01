Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Parasite brings down mosquito numbers in parts of Guangzhou

Newscientist - 1 hours ago

The number of biting Asian tiger mosquitoes, which spread dengue and Chikungunya, has been reduced by more than 80 per cent at two sites in Guangzhou, China

Buzz off: breakthrough technique eradicates mosquitoes

Medical Xpress - 1 hours ago

A breakthrough technique harnessing two methods to target disease-carrying mosquitoes was able to effectively eradicate buzzing biters in two test sites in China, according to research published ...

Combination Strategy Nearly Eliminates Invasive Mosquitoes in Field

The Scientist - 2 hours ago

Researchers use two techniques&mdash;Wolbachia&nbsp;infection and irradiation&mdash;to suppress reproduction in populations of Asian tiger mosquitoes at two study sites in China.

Incompatible and sterile insect techniques combined eliminate mosquitoes

Nature News - 2 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 17 July 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1407-9A field trial succeeded in eliminating populations of the mosquito Aedes albopictus through inundative mass ...

World’s most invasive mosquito nearly eradicated from two islands in China

Nature News - 2 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 17 July 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02160-zResearchers combined sterilization with a bacterium in an attempt to stamp out the Asian tiger mosquito.

Tiger mosquitoes tackled in a trial

Nature News - 2 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 17 July 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02000-0A fresh approach to suppressing the Asian tiger mosquito, a highly invasive species that transmits disease-causing ...

Double trouble for invasive mosquitoes

Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago

Researchers combine techniques to reduce their chances to breed. 

