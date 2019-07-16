AI solves the Rubik’s cube Nature News - 2 hours ago Nature, Published online: 16 July 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02195-2An algorithm unerringly finds solutions for a mind-bending puzzle.

How quickly can AI solve a Rubik’s Cube? In less time than it took to you read this headline. The Washington Post - 3 hours ago This week, the University of California Irvine announced that an artificially intelligent system solved the puzzle in just over a second, besting the current human world record by more than ...

Researchers' deep learning algorithm solves Rubik's Cube faster than any human TechXplore - Mon 15 Jul 19 Since its invention by a Hungarian architect in 1974, the Rubik's Cube has furrowed the brows of many who have tried to solve it, but the 3-D logic puzzle is no match for an artificial intelligence ...

Self-Taught AI Masters Rubik’s Cube Without Human Help Gizmodo - 1 hours ago Fancy algorithms capable of solving a Rubik’s Cube have appeared before, but a new system from the University of California, Irvine uses artificial intelligence to solve the 3D puzzle from ...

AI solves Rubik's Cube in under one second BBC Technology - 11 hours ago An AI system teaches itself to solve the Rubik's Cube more quickly than any human.

AI teaches itself to complete the Rubik's cube in just 20 MOVES Daily Mail - 12 hours ago Researchers from the University of California have developed DeepCubeA, a deep learning algorithm which can solve the Rubik's Cube and other puzzles without human assistance.

Deep learning algorithm solves Rubik's Cube faster than any human ScienceDaily - Mon 15 Jul 19 A deep reinforcement learning algorithm can solve the Rubik's Cube puzzle in a fraction of a second. The work is a step toward making AI systems that can think, reason, plan and make decisions. ...