Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Gun-toting 'flyboard' pilot zooms through Paris skies for Bastille parade

ABC Science - 2 hours ago

With a collection of powerful European leaders present at France's annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, the biggest crowd-pleaser is the man who rockets through ...

French inventor soars above Champs-Elysees on flyboard at Paris parade: AFP

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

A French inventor and entrepreneur on Sunday soared above the Champs-Elysees on a turbine engine-powered flyboard in front of President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders.

'Green Goblin' flies through Paris Bastille Day celebrations armed with a rifle - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago

Didn't Spider-Man just get back from a trip through Europe... coincidence?

French Inventor Touts Rifle While Flying Turbine-Powered Flyboard at Bastille Day Celebrations

Gizmodo - 3 hours ago

European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron were treated to a demonstration of the Flyboard Air, a sort of gas turbine-powered jetpack/hoverboard/flying platform originally invented ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer