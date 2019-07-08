'Oldest remains' outside Africa reset human migration clock Phys.org - 4 hours ago A 210,000-year-old skull has been identified as the earliest modern human remains found outside Africa, putting the clock back on mankind's arrival in Europe by more than 150,000 years, researchers ...

An early dispersal of modern humans from Africa to Greece Nature News - 5 hours ago Nature, Published online: 10 July 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02075-9Analysis of two fossils from a Greek cave has shed light on early hominins in Eurasia. One fossil is the ...

Modern Humans Failed in Early Attempt to Migrate Out of Africa, Old Skull Shows Livescience - 4 hours ago A prehistoric, broken skull is revealing the secrets of ancient humans, divulging that early modern humans left Africa much earlier than previously thought, a new study finds.

Ancient Skull Fragment Pushes Back Date of Earliest Humans in Europe Gizmodo - 6 hours ago A comprehensive re-analysis of a skull fragment found in a Greek cave back in the late 1970s suggests early modern humans were present in Eurasia some 210,000 years ago. It’s the earliest ...