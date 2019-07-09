Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

More legroom, less conversation for Uber riders who pay

Phys.org - 20 hours ago

Uber is letting passengers tell their driver in advance that they'd like a little less conversation, and more legroom, if they're willing to pay.

You can now request more legroom and less conversation in Uber rides

USA today - 2 hours ago

Here&apos;s one way to avoid an Uber driver that&apos;s too chatty. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;

Ride in 'Comfort' with Uber's newest service tier

Techspot - 17 hours ago

Uber on Tuesday launched a new category of ride type that serves as an upgrade to the standard UberX.

Uber expands 'no talking' rides and launches helicopter service

CNN - 21 hours ago

Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.

Uber Comfort Offers Extra Amenities Without Uber Black Rates

Ubergizmo - 22 hours ago

Uber Black is the ride-hailing service&rsquo;s expensive tier. You&rsquo;re essentially getting a black car-like experience with the tier as compared to Uber X which is the entry-level tier. ...

If you’ll pay more, new Uber Comfort offers Quiet Rides

TechCrunch - 24 hours ago

You can get access to Uber&#8217;s controversial Quiet Ride button that lets you ask your driver for silence if you&#8217;ll pay a 20% to 40% premium atop the UberX price. Today the Uber Comfort ...

Uber adds 'Comfort' tier for extra legroom and silent drivers

Engadget - Tue 9 Jul 19

Uber is adding a new ride option that aims to make your journey a more personal and relaxed affair. Uber Comfort is an upgrade on the everyday ride, and ensures you have extra legroom ...

Uber Comfort lets you request extra legroom and crank up the AC before pickup

The Verge - Tue 9 Jul 19

Uber is rolling out a new way to request extra legroom, quiet cars, and other amenities that are typically associated with its higher-priced Uber Black service. Dubbed Uber Comfort, ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer