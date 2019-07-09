More legroom, less conversation for Uber riders who pay

More legroom, less conversation for Uber riders who payPhys.org - 20 hours ago
Uber is letting passengers tell their driver in advance that they'd like a little less conversation, and more legroom, if they're willing to pay.
You can now request more legroom and less conversation in Uber ridesUSA today - 2 hours ago
Here's one way to avoid an Uber driver that's too chatty.       
Ride in 'Comfort' with Uber's newest service tierTechspot - 17 hours ago
Uber on Tuesday launched a new category of ride type that serves as an upgrade to the standard UberX.
Uber expands 'no talking' rides and launches helicopter serviceCNN - 21 hours ago
Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.
Uber Comfort Offers Extra Amenities Without Uber Black RatesUbergizmo - 22 hours ago
Uber Black is the ride-hailing service’s expensive tier. You’re essentially getting a black car-like experience with the tier as compared to Uber X which is the entry-level tier. ...
If you’ll pay more, new Uber Comfort offers Quiet RidesTechCrunch - 24 hours ago
You can get access to Uber’s controversial Quiet Ride button that lets you ask your driver for silence if you’ll pay a 20% to 40% premium atop the UberX price. Today the Uber Comfort ...
Uber adds 'Comfort' tier for extra legroom and silent driversEngadget - Tue 9 Jul 19
Uber is adding a new ride option that aims to make your journey a more personal and relaxed affair. Uber Comfort is an upgrade on the everyday ride, and ensures you have extra legroom ...
Uber Comfort lets you request extra legroom and crank up the AC before pickupThe Verge - Tue 9 Jul 19
Uber is rolling out a new way to request extra legroom, quiet cars, and other amenities that are typically associated with its higher-priced Uber Black service. Dubbed Uber Comfort, ...