AI made from a sheet of glass can recognise numbers just by looking

Newscientist - 7 hours ago

A sheet of glass can distinguish between drawings of 0 to 9, because light waves reflected off the images are bent differently as they pass through the glass

Simple 'smart' glass reveals the future of artificial vision

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

The sophisticated technology that powers face recognition in many modern smartphones someday could receive a high-tech upgrade that sounds—and looks—surprisingly low-tech.

‘Smart’ glass recognizes numbers without the need for sensors or even electrical power

ZME Science - 6 hours ago

Scientists have devised a novel system that can recognize visual objects by bending light.

Simple 'smart' glass can tell images apart without needing power

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

Engineers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have published details of their proof-of-concept research that can differentiate between lit up numeric figures from 1 to 9.

