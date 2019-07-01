AI made from a sheet of glass can recognise numbers just by looking

AI made from a sheet of glass can recognise numbers just by lookingNewscientist - 7 hours ago
A sheet of glass can distinguish between drawings of 0 to 9, because light waves reflected off the images are bent differently as they pass through the glass
The sophisticated technology that powers face recognition in many modern smartphones someday could receive a high-tech upgrade that sounds—and looks—surprisingly low-tech.Simple ‘smart’ glass reveals the future of artificial vision, Science Blog - 6 hours ago
Scientists have devised a novel system that can recognize visual objects by bending light.
Engineers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have published details of their proof-of-concept research that can differentiate between lit up numeric figures from 1 to 9.