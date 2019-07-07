FBI, ICE find state driver’s license photos are a gold mine for facial-recognition searches

FBI, ICE find state driver’s license photos are a gold mine for facial-recognition searchesThe Washington Post - Sun 7 Jul 19
The state DMV databases form the bedrock of an unprecedented surveillance infrastructure, allowing federal investigative and immigration agents to scan hundreds of millions of Americans’ faces ...
ICE Used Facial Recognition to Scan Millions of Driver’s License PhotosExtremetech - 2 hours ago
According to a new report, ICE has sought access to millions of driver's license photos in order to search for undocumented immigrants with facial recognition technology. At least three states ...
Documents Reveal How FBI and ICE Agents Exploit DMV Photos for Shady Facial Recognition SearchesGizmodo - 2 hours ago
Facial recognition is a powerful surveillance tool, one that is deeply unregulated, unjustly biased, and dangerously abused. And yet, over the last few years, agents from the FBI and ICE have ...
ICE And FBI Mine Driver License Photos For Facial RecognitionUbergizmo - 4 hours ago
The FBI and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have reportedly been mining driver’s license photos for facial recognition. They are said to have used facial recognition software ...
ICE, FBI reportedly scan driver's license photos for facial recognition searches - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 4 hours ago
It's all been happening without license holders' knowledge or consent, according to The Washington Post.
ICE and FBI used facial recognition to search driver-licence databasesBBC Technology - 4 hours ago
ICE officers used facial recognition technology to scan databases containing undocumented immigrants.
ICE and the FBI are using facial recognition on driver’s license databases around the USThe Verge - 5 hours ago
Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are widely using facial recognition tools on state driver’s license databases around the country, according ...
ICE mined driver’s license photos from 21 states for facial recognitionTechCrunch - 6 hours ago
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are using facial recognition software to trawl through millions of driver’s license photos provided by 21 states to search and find suspects. News ...
FBI and ICE are using DMV photos for facial recognition searchesTechspot - 10 hours ago
Having discovered the information via documents obtained by Georgetown Law researchers, the Post revealed that the agencies used millions of drivers’ license photos to create an unofficial ...
FBI and ICE use DMV photos as 'gold mine' for facial recognition dataEngadget - 22 hours ago
Cities and companies might be turning away from facial recognition, but federal agents are embracing it -- whether or not the public is fully aware of what's happening. Georgetown ...
ICE is using DMV databases to mine facial recognition dataFastcompany Tech - 10 hours ago
A total of 21 states now allow the practice of government agencies combing DMV data. Georgetown Law researchers have discovered that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have been mining ...