Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Philly Park Installs A Device That Emits A Frequency That Only Annoys Young People

Ubergizmo - 6 hours ago

Image credit &ndash; Sunmist/WikipediaThe frequency of sound is wide and as we get older, there are certain frequencies that we will no longer be able to hear or hear as well compared to when ...

Philly Park Officials Criticized for Installing Devices That Blare High-Frequency Noise at Young People

Gizmodo - 16 hours ago

There is growing criticism of Philadelphia officials’ decision to install sonic devices called the Mosquito that constantly emit extremely loud, high-frequency noise from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer