King Tut Sculpture Sells for $6 Million at Auction Despite Ownership Controversy Gizmodo - Fri 5 Jul 19 A 3,300-year-old sculpture of Tutankhamun’s head has been auctioned off at Christie’s for $6 Million, despite claims from the Egyptian government that the relic was stolen.Read more...

