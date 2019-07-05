Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

'Eyes' for the autopilot: Successful automatic landing with vision assisted navigation

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

Automatic landings have long been standard procedure for commercial aircraft. While major airports have the infrastructure necessary to ensure the safe navigation of the aircraft, this is usually ...

Successful automatic landing with vision assisted navigation, ScienceDaily - 21 hours ago
'Eyes' for the autopilot, Eurekalert - Thu 4 Jul 19

New automatic aircraft landing system passes its first test

Cosmos Magazine - Thu 4 Jul 19

Ironing out the glitches with GPS negates the need for ground support. Nick Carne reports.

Watch a plane land itself truly autonomously for the first time

TechCrunch - 2 hours ago

A team of German researchers have created an automatic landing system for small aircraft that lets them touch down not only without a pilot, but without any of the tech on the ground that lets ...

Autonomous aircraft set for automatic landings

The Engineer - 12 hours ago

With automated aircraft set to take off, researchers in Germany have developed an automatic landing system that will let future platforms land at small airports. Unlike large commercial airports, ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer