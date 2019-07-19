Portable polarization-sensitive camera could be used in machine vision, autonomous vehicles, security and more

Portable polarization-sensitive camera could be used in machine vision, autonomous vehicles, security and morePhys.org - 19 hours ago
When the first full-length movie made with the advanced, three-color process of Technicolor premiered in 1935, The New York Times declared "it produced in the spectator all the excitement of ...
Compact camera measures light polarization in full
New device uses nanostructures to determine all four Stokes parameters The post Compact camera measures light polarization in full appeared first on Physics World.
Mini polarisation camera heralds new imaging applications
Harvard researchers have developed a compact, portable camera that can image polarisation in a single shot, opening up a range of applications.  Published in Science, the work details how ...
Camera brings unseen world to light
Researchers have developed a highly compact, portable camera that can image polarization in a single shot. The miniature camera -- about the size of a thumb -- could find a place in the vision ...