Portable polarization-sensitive camera could be used in machine vision, autonomous vehicles, security and more Phys.org - 19 hours ago When the first full-length movie made with the advanced, three-color process of Technicolor premiered in 1935, The New York Times declared "it produced in the spectator all the excitement of ...

Compact camera measures light polarization in full Physicsworld Blog - 4 hours ago New device uses nanostructures to determine all four Stokes parameters The post Compact camera measures light polarization in full appeared first on Physics World.

Mini polarisation camera heralds new imaging applications The Engineer - 7 hours ago Harvard researchers have developed a compact, portable camera that can image polarisation in a single shot, opening up a range of applications. Published in Science, the work details how ...