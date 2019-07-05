Image of the Day: Murder Mystery

Image of the Day: Murder MysteryThe Scientist - Fri 5 Jul 19
Head wounds in the fossilized skull of a Paleolithic man suggest foul play.
A forensic analysis of a 33,000-year-old skull finds a clear explanation for the mysterious pattern of fractures preserved in the bone: it was murder
Cold case files: fossilized skull shows evidence of 33,000-year-old murderArs Technica - 3 hours ago
The killer was probably left-handed and used a club to administer the fatal blow.
New scientific analysis of the skull of a man who lived 33,000 years ago suggests that he died a violent death.
Analysis of a fossilised skull of a Paleolithic adult man, which was uncovered in a cave in South Transylvania in 1941 during mining, suggests that he was murdered.
One of the coldest cases on record — a man's mysterious death about 33,000 years ago — has finally been solved: a left-handed murderer killed the man by smashing his skull with two consecutive ...
The mystery of an ancient fractured skull has been settled. An international team of researchers in Europe ruled foul play was to blame for the Upper Paleolithic man's head injury.
The fossilized skull of a Paleolithic adult man from around 33,000 years ago and known as the Cioclovina calvaria has been extensively studied. But there was controversy over trauma on the skull--specifically ...
Together with international colleagues, Senckenberg scientist Katerina Harvati was able to uncover an ancient act of violence. Using the latest forensic methods, the scientific team examined ...