Text mining facilitates materials discovery

Text mining facilitates materials discoveryNature News - 9 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 03 July 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01978-xComputer algorithms can be used to analyse text to find semantic relationships between words without human ...
Unsupervised word embeddings capture latent knowledge from materials science literatureNature News - 9 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 03 July 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1335-8Natural language processing algorithms applied to three million materials science abstracts uncover relationships ...
Machine-learning algorithms can discover new thingsCosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago
Research shows they could even help us cut through the paperwork. Nick Carne reports.
With little training, machine-learning algorithms can uncover hidden scientific knowledgeTechXplore - 9 hours ago
Sure, computers can be used to play grandmaster-level chess (chess_computer), but can they make scientific discoveries? Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National ...With little training, machine-learning algorithms can uncover hidden scientific knowledge, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
With Little Training, Machine-Learning Algorithms Can Uncover Hidden Scientific Knowledge, Newswise - 8 hours ago
With little training, machine-learning algorithms can uncover hidden scientific knowledge, Eurekalert - 9 hours ago