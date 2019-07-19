Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Text mining facilitates materials discovery

Nature, Published online: 03 July 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01978-xComputer algorithms can be used to analyse text to find semantic relationships between words without human ...

Unsupervised word embeddings capture latent knowledge from materials science literature

Nature, Published online: 03 July 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1335-8Natural language processing algorithms applied to three million materials science abstracts uncover relationships ...

Machine-learning algorithms can discover new things

Research shows they could even help us cut through the paperwork. Nick Carne reports.

With little training, machine-learning algorithms can uncover hidden scientific knowledge

Sure, computers can be used to play grandmaster-level chess (chess_computer), but can they make scientific discoveries? Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National ...

