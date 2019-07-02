Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Second Non-Repeating Fast Radio Burst Tracked to Its Source

Discover Magazine - Tue 2 Jul 19

The Deep Synoptic Array-10, which spotted the burst, is located at the Owens Valley Radio Observatory. (Credit: Caltech/OVRO/Gregg Hallinan) Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are one of astronomy’s ...

Fast radio burst pinpointed to distant galaxy

Phys.org - Tue 2 Jul 19

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are among the most enigmatic and powerful events in the cosmos. Around 80 of these events—intensely bright millisecond-long bursts of radio waves coming from beyond ...

Fast radio burst pinpointed to distant galaxy, ScienceDaily - Tue 2 Jul 19

Scientists trace the origin of ANOTHER fast radio burst, this time to galaxy 7.9bn light-years away

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

The latest breakthrough comes thanks to the radio telescopes at Caltech's Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO) east of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

3rd Mysterious Deep-Space Flash Traced to Host Galaxy

Livescience - 15 hours ago

Cosmic explosion was traced to a big galaxy about 7.9 billion light-years away from Earth.

3rd Mysterious Deep-Space Flash Traced to Host Galaxy, SPACE.com - Tue 2 Jul 19

Another mysterious deep space signal traced to the other side of the universe - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - Tue 2 Jul 19

Fast radio bursts suddenly seem to be everywhere in the news, but they're still coming from very far away.

A second one-time fast radio burst has been traced back to its galaxy

Astronomy.com - Tue 2 Jul 19

A Milky Way-like galaxy nearly 8 billion years ago birthed the brief pulse of radio waves, further deepening the mystery of these strange cosmic signals.

