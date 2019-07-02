Second Non-Repeating Fast Radio Burst Tracked to Its Source

Second Non-Repeating Fast Radio Burst Tracked to Its SourceDiscover Magazine - Tue 2 Jul 19
The Deep Synoptic Array-10, which spotted the burst, is located at the Owens Valley Radio Observatory. (Credit: Caltech/OVRO/Gregg Hallinan) Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are one of astronomy’s ...
Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are among the most enigmatic and powerful events in the cosmos. Around 80 of these events—intensely bright millisecond-long bursts of radio waves coming from beyond ...Fast radio burst pinpointed to distant galaxy, ScienceDaily - Tue 2 Jul 19
The latest breakthrough comes thanks to the radio telescopes at Caltech's Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO) east of the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Fast radio bursts suddenly seem to be everywhere in the news, but they're still coming from very far away.
A Milky Way-like galaxy nearly 8 billion years ago birthed the brief pulse of radio waves, further deepening the mystery of these strange cosmic signals.