Second Non-Repeating Fast Radio Burst Tracked to Its Source Discover Magazine - Tue 2 Jul 19 The Deep Synoptic Array-10, which spotted the burst, is located at the Owens Valley Radio Observatory. (Credit: Caltech/OVRO/Gregg Hallinan) Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are one of astronomy’s ...

Fast radio burst pinpointed to distant galaxy Phys.org - Tue 2 Jul 19 Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are among the most enigmatic and powerful events in the cosmos. Around 80 of these events—intensely bright millisecond-long bursts of radio waves coming from beyond ... Fast radio burst pinpointed to distant galaxy, ScienceDaily - Tue 2 Jul 19



Scientists trace the origin of ANOTHER fast radio burst, this time to galaxy 7.9bn light-years away Daily Mail - 5 hours ago The latest breakthrough comes thanks to the radio telescopes at Caltech's Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO) east of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

3rd Mysterious Deep-Space Flash Traced to Host Galaxy Livescience - 15 hours ago Cosmic explosion was traced to a big galaxy about 7.9 billion light-years away from Earth. 3rd Mysterious Deep-Space Flash Traced to Host Galaxy, SPACE.com - Tue 2 Jul 19



Another mysterious deep space signal traced to the other side of the universe - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - Tue 2 Jul 19 Fast radio bursts suddenly seem to be everywhere in the news, but they're still coming from very far away.