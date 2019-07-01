Virginia bans 'deepfakes' and 'deepnudes' pornography

Virginia bans 'deepfakes' and 'deepnudes' pornographyBBC Technology - 22 hours ago
Virginia is one of the first places to outlaw fake pornography created without a subject's consent.
Virginia's revenge porn law, in place since 2014, has been updated to cover deepfakes. The technique uses machine learning to manipulate videos and images, often as a way of digitally placing ...
Deepfake revenge pornography is now a crime in Virginia. An updated mandate, which took effect Monday, broadens an existing law that states anyone who shares or sells explicit images or videos ...
Virginia has officially expanded its nonconsensual pornography ban to include realistic fake videos and photos, including computer-generated “deepfakes.” The amendment was passed ...
