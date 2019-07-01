Interstellar object 'Oumuamua almost definitely not aliens, we think Newscientist - 22 hours ago After the interstellar asteroid ‘Oumuamua flew through our solar system in 2017, some researchers speculated it might be an alien ship - it’s very likely not

Oumuamua: Scientists perplexed by mysterious space rock as they try to rule out 'alien spaceship' idea The Independent - 22 hours ago 'This thing is weird and admittedly hard to explain'

'Oumuamua is not an alien spacecraft: study Phys.org - 22 hours ago On October 19, 2017, astronomers discovered the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system. First spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System 1 (PanSTARRS1) ...

Nature Could Have Created Oddball 'Oumuamua, Not Aliens Livescience - 3 hours ago The debate about 'Oumuamua's nature and origin continues.

Weird space object 'Oumuamua' was not an alien spacecraft after all, scientists say USA today - 15 hours ago That weird, cigar-shaped outer space object that flew through our solar system a couple of years ago wasn't an alien spacecraft after all, scientists announced Monday in a new study.

Scientists conclude cigar-shaped interstellar object not an alien spaceship Reuters - 17 hours ago After investigating the nature of a mysterious and apparently cigar-shaped object called 'Oumuamua spotted in 2017 speeding through our solar system, astronomers remain uncertain over how to ...

No Aliens Needed: Odd Properties of the 1st Known Interstellar Visitor Can Be Natural SPACE.com - 17 hours ago 'Oumuamua, the first known interstellar visitor, doesn't need an extraterrestrial solution to explain its oddities, according to a new study.

Weird Interstellar Object ‘Oumuamua Is Not an Alien Spacecraft, Scientists Say Geek.com - 18 hours ago ‘Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, is not an extraterrestrial spacecraft coming to spy on Earth, however, it is still odd and needs additional analysis, ...

First interstellar object to enter the solar system 'Oumuamua' is NOT an alien spaceship Daily Mail - 20 hours ago Oumuamua, Hawaiian for 'scout' , spins like a coke bottle and accelerates like a comet, but without the gas jets often seen trailing them.

Oumuamua is weird but isn't an alien ship, study finds - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 22 hours ago A comprehensive study aims to show that one of the strangest space rocks ever is just that and nothing else.

Mysterious interstellar object Oumuamua is not an alien spaceship but scientists are still baffled FOXNews - 22 hours ago first interstellar object to enter the solar system is not an alien spaceship but still remains a mystery, astronomers said in a new study.

'Oumuamua Is Not an Alien Spacecraft SpaceDaily - 2 hours ago Honolulu HI (SPX) Jul 02, 2019 An international team of asteroid and comet experts, including two from the University of Hawaii, agrees on a natural origin for our first interstellar visitor. ... 'Oumuamua is not an alien spacecraft, ScienceDaily - 17 hours ago

'Oumuamua is not an alien spacecraft, Eurekalert - 22 hours ago

