Mystery radio waves from space tracked to a surprising home galaxy Newscientist - 2 hours ago For the second time, astronomers have tracked a strange blast of radio waves from space to its host galaxy – and it is strangely different from the first one

Astronomers Pinpoint Location of a Single Fast Radio Burst for First Time Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago The Australian SKA Pathfinder radio telescope is the first to pinpoint the source of a non-repeating Fast Radio Burst. (Credit: CSIRO/Andrew Howells) Fast Radio Bursts are one of space’s ...

In a first, telescopes tracked a lone fast radio burst to a faraway galaxy ScienceNews - 3 hours ago First-time observations suggest that the cause of one-time fast radio bursts is different from what triggers repeatedly flashing radio bursts.

Scientists trace the origin of mysterious fast radio burst for the first time Daily Mail - 38 minutes ago Fast radio bursts (FRBs) have perplexed researchers for years, appearing as fleeting signals from the distant universe that can't be explained. They last less than a millisecond.

It came from outer space: Weird radio signal came from distant galaxy USA today - 1 hours ago For the first time, the origin of a single radio pulse has been pinpointed to a distant galaxy several billion light years away, a new study said.

Astronomers discover the source of a mysterious space signal - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago An unexplained, one-off radio burst was received from deep-space in September 2018. Now we know where it came from.

Mysterious Cosmic Radio Burst Detected in a Completely Unexpected Region of Space Gizmodo - 3 hours ago For years, astronomers have struggled to understand the source of fast radio bursts, powerful split-second pulses of energy that originate far outside our galaxy. In an astonishing technical ...

Mysterious Extragalactic Flash Pinpointed for 2nd Time Ever SPACE.com - 3 hours ago Astronomers are starting to get the goods on fast radio bursts, one of the most mysterious phenomena in the universe.

Mysterious 'Fast Radio Burst' Traced Back to Its Home Galaxy for First Time Ever Livescience - 3 hours ago For the first time, astronomers tracked an incredibly fast, insanely bright radio wave back to its source — 3.6 billion light-years away.

Astronomers pinpoint location of a single fast radio burst for the first time Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago Powerful but mysterious outbursts of radio waves are popping off all around us. Researchers using a radio telescope array in Australia have finally traced a one-and-done burst back to the galaxy ...

Cosmic firecrackers: The mystery of fast radio bursts Astronomy.com - 4 hours ago These bright but fleeting explosions unleash more energy than the Sun produces in a day — and yet we don't even know what causes them.

Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers capture and tag a fleeting radio burst ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago Gemini Observatory provides critical observations that confirm the distance to a mysterious, very short-lived, radio outburst from a galaxy several billions of light years away. Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers capture and tag a fleeting radio burst, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

