Some ancient crocs liked salad. How do we know? Their weird teeth ABC Science - 38 minutes ago More salad fancier than fearsome predator, the ancient cousins of today's crocodiles evolved to eat a plant-based diet millions of years ago during the age of the ...

Some Ancient Crocodiles Went Vegan Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago This American alligator, like crocodiles and other related species, is a meat-eating power biter. (Credit: US Fish & Wildlife Service) Someone says "crocodiles" and the image that comes ...

Ancient crocodile cousins evolved vegetarianism at least three times Newscientist - 5 hours ago During the dinosaur era, many crocodile-like reptiles ate plants rather than guzzling meat – suggesting it was once a common lifestyle for crocodiles

Some ancient crocodiles may have chomped on plants instead of meat ScienceNews - 6 hours ago Fossil teeth of extinct crocodilyforms suggest that some ate plants and that herbivory evolved at least three times in crocs of the Mesozoic Era.

Some extinct crocs were vegetarians Phys.org - 6 hours ago Based on careful study of fossilized teeth, scientists Keegan Melstom and Randall Irmis at the Natural History Museum of Utah at the University of Utah have found that multiple ancient groups ... Some extinct crocs were vegetarians, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Some extinct crocs were vegetarians, Eurekalert - 5 hours ago



Vegetarian crocodiles once roamed the world The Economist - 6 hours ago A lesson in not stereotyping on the basis of modern examples

Ancient crocodiles survived on a diet of PLANTS 200 million years ago, study finds Daily Mail - 4 hours ago A doctoral student at the University of Utah reconstructed their vegetarian diets by analysing the fossils of 146 teeth from 16 crocodyliforms.

Ancient crocodiles had vegetarian cousins that roamed the planet 200 million years ago, research shows FOXNews - 8 hours ago Modern crocodiles had ancient vegetarian cousins that roamed the planet 200 million years ago, research shows.

Some ancient crocodiles were vegetarians UPI - 3 hours ago After a detailed analysis of ancient crocodile teeth, scientists concluded vegetarianism evolved among the distant cousins of modern crocodylians at least three different times.