Early humans may have shared Europe with a giant bird

Early humans may have shared Europe with a giant birdCosmos Magazine - 7 hours ago
Fossilised remains suggest it was 10 times heavier than an emu. Dyani Lewis reports.
Big birds: Giant, 1,000-pound birds once roamed around EuropePhys.org - 13 hours ago
Talk about your big bird.Big birds: Giant, 1,000-pound birds once roamed around Europe, USA today - 21 hours ago
Really Big Bird Found In CrimeaDiscover Magazine - 20 hours ago
Artist's rendering of the Black Sea big bird Pachystruthio, which researchers estimate was comparable to Madagascar's elephant birds and New Zealand's moa. (Credit: Andrey Atuchin) Towering ...
Flightless bird three times the size of an ostrich used to roam EuropeNewscientist - 20 hours ago
A huge flightless bird called Pachystruthio dmanisensis lived in eastern Europe 1.8 million years ago, just when hominins first entered the continent from Africa
Fossil of 'super bird,' three times larger than ostrich, discoveredFOXNews - 3 hours ago
Researchers have recently discovered the fossils of one of the largest birds that ever lived, estimating it weighed nearly 1,000 pounds and stood more than 10 feet tall.
Extinct 11-Foot 'Super-Ostrich' Was As Massive As a Polar BearLivescience - 9 hours ago
The brawny bird lived alongside humans, who may have hunted the giant.
Bird three times the size of an ostrich lived in Europe two million years ago, study suggestsDaily Mail - 14 hours ago
Researchers from the Russian Academy of Sciences say the bird weighed about 70 stone and believe it may have been a source of meat, bones, feathers and eggshell for early humans.
Ancient Bird Weighed Nearly 1,000 Pounds but Could Still Haul Ass Like an OstrichGizmodo - 21 hours ago
Paleontologists working in Crimea have uncovered evidence of the largest bird ever found in Europe. Standing taller than an elephant and weighing nearly 1,000 pounds, this enormous bird could ...