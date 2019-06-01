Neanderthals from Europe may have ousted their Siberian relatives

Neanderthals from Europe may have ousted their Siberian relativesNewscientist - 3 hours ago
DNA from 120,000-year-old bones sheds light on the ancestry of Neanderthals in Europe, revealing a remarkable 80,000 years of genetic continuity, interbreeding with a mystery hominin and migrations
Neanderthal groups more closely related than we thoughtCosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago
Ancient DNA analysis offers clues to prehistoric movements. Dyani Lewis reports.
DNA reveals a European Neandertal lineage that lasted 80,000 yearsScienceNews - 4 hours ago
Ancient DNA from cave fossils in Belgium and Germany shows an unbroken genetic line of the extinct hominids emerged at least 120,000 years ago.
The ancient history of Neanderthals in EuropePhys.org - 4 hours ago
Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, have retrieved nuclear genome sequences from the femur of a male Neanderthal discovered in 1937 in ...
Some of oldest Neanderthal bones have been DNA tested showing more than 70 differencesFOXNews - 9 hours ago
Some of the oldest Neanderthal bones have been DNA tested showing more than 70 differences from the species that died out 80,000 years later.
The ancient history of Neandertals in EuropeEurekalert - 3 hours ago
(Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology) Parts of the genomes of two ~120,000-year-old Neandertals from Germany and Belgium have been sequenced at the MPI for Evolutionary Anthropology. ...
Ancient DNA analysis adds chapter to the story of neanderthal migrationsEurekalert - 3 hours ago
(American Association for the Advancement of Science) After managing to obtain DNA from two 120,000-year-old European Neandertals, researchers report that these specimens are more genetically ...