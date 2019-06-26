Barefoot walkers have tough feet but sense the ground just as well

Barefoot walkers have tough feet but sense the ground just as wellNewscientist - 4 hours ago
People who often go barefoot develop thicker skin on the soles of their feet for protection – but unlike cushioned shoes, thick skin can still sense vibrations
Thick foot calluses develop naturally when walking barefoot. It emerges that they preserve foot sensitivity
Bare feet that develop thick calluses are just as sensitive as shoe-clad feet, a study in Kenya finds.
Foot calluses have evolved to protect the feet and provide comfort in perhaps ways that shoes can't match, a new study says.