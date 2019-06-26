Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

NSA reportedly collected US call data without authorization…again - CNET

CNET - 6 hours ago

This comes months after the agency deleted millions of call records.

NSA improperly collected US phone call data after saying problem was fixed

USA today - 6 hours ago

The&nbsp;National Security Agency&nbsp;improperly collected phone call records of Americans last fall, months after a previous breach. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;

NSA improperly collected even more call records than we thought

Engadget - 8 hours ago

According to documents obtained by the ACLU, the NSA&#039;s problem of collecting unauthorized American phone call data is worse than we first thought. Last May, the NSA deleted more ...

NSA improperly collected phone records for a second time, documents reveal

TechCrunch - 8 hours ago

Newly released documents reveal the National Security Agency improperly collected Americans&#8217; call records for a second time, just months after the agency was forced to purge hundreds of ...

The NSA can’t seem to stop snooping on our phone call records

Fastcompany Tech - 6 hours ago

It&#x2019;s apparently the second such incident uncovered last year, although it hasn&#x2019;t previously been disclosed to the public. The National Security Agency improperly collected information ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer