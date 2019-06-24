Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Capuchin monkeys have been using stone tools for around 3,000 years

The Economist - 16 minutes ago

Bang the rocks together, guys

Monkey tool design changed over millennia

Cosmos Magazine - 45 minutes ago

Researchers find first evidence of gradual changes in the design of stone tools used by capuchins. Dyani Lewis reports.

Capuchin monkeys’ stone-tool use has evolved over 3,000 years

ScienceNews - 46 minutes ago

A Brazilian archaeological site reveals capuchins’ long history of practical alterations to pounding implements, researchers say.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer