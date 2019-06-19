Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Cannabidiol is a powerful new antibiotic

Medical Xpress - 8 hours ago

New research has found that Cannnabidiol is active against Gram-positive bacteria, including those responsible for many serious infections (such as Staphyloccocus aureus and Streptococcus pneumoniae), ...

Cannabidiol is a powerful new antibiotic, ScienceDaily - 21 hours ago
Cannabidiol is a powerful new antibiotic, Eurekalert - 21 hours ago

Could CBD Fight Superbugs? Marijuana Compound Shows Promise As an Antibiotic.

Livescience - 4 hours ago

But do not try to treat an infection with CBD at home.

Cannabis compound could be powerful new antibiotic

Science Blog - 3 hours ago

A compound from cannabis is active against the bacteria responsible for many serious infections such as golden staph and pneumonia, including bacteria that have become resistant to other antibiotics, ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer