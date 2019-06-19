Cannabidiol is a powerful new antibioticMedical Xpress - 8 hours ago
New research has found that Cannnabidiol is active against Gram-positive bacteria, including those responsible for many serious infections (such as Staphyloccocus aureus and Streptococcus pneumoniae), ...Cannabidiol is a powerful new antibiotic, ScienceDaily - 21 hours ago
Cannabidiol is a powerful new antibiotic, Eurekalert - 21 hours ago
Could CBD Fight Superbugs? Marijuana Compound Shows Promise As an Antibiotic.Livescience - 4 hours ago
But do not try to treat an infection with CBD at home.
Cannabis compound could be powerful new antibioticScience Blog - 3 hours ago
A compound from cannabis is active against the bacteria responsible for many serious infections such as golden staph and pneumonia, including bacteria that have become resistant to other antibiotics, ...