'Friendly' bacteria could help save frogs from disease

BBC News - Fri 21 Jun 19

A discovery by UK scientists could help save species such as the European common frog from extinction

Phys.org - Fri 21 Jun 19

Bacteria living on the skin of frogs could save them from a deadly virus, new research suggests.

Daily Mail - Fri 21 Jun 19

University of Exeter and Zoological Society of London researchers studied more than 200 frogs from 10 wild populations with varying histories of ranavirus exposure.

