Florida city pays $600,000 ransom to save computer records Phys.org - Wed 19 Jun 19 A Florida city agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system, the latest in thousands of attacks worldwide aimed at extorting money from governments and businesses.

A tale of two cities: Why ransomware will just get worse Arstechnica - Fri 21 Jun 19 Deal or no deal, either way cities pay through the nose because of failed IT practices.

Florida town pays $600,000 virus ransom BBC Technology - Fri 21 Jun 19 Computers for Riviera Beach have been locked up for more than three weeks following the attack.

Florida City Votes to Pay Off Criminals Holding Computer Systems Hostage Gizmodo - Thu 20 Jun 19 The leaders of Riviera Beach, Florida, this week voted to authorize a payment of $600,000 to criminals who crippled the city’s computer system after targeting its police department with ransomware.Read ...

Hacked Florida City Paid $600,000 Ransom To Get Its Data Back Ubergizmo - Thu 20 Jun 19 Ransomware gangs have increasingly been going after cities with less than perfect data security protections. They hack the city’s systems and hold its data hostage. A ransom is then ...

Florida city gives in to $600,000 bitcoin ransomware demand Engadget - Thu 20 Jun 19 Riviera Beach, a city in Florida, is set to pay hackers $600,000 in bitcoin with the hope of having its systems restored. Hackers took over the systems several weeks ago, when a police ...

Florida city will pay hackers $600,000 to recover from ransomware attack - CNET CNET - Thu 20 Jun 19 Clicking the wrong link cost Riviera Beach over a million dollars and three weeks of computer issues.

Florida city agrees to pay ransomware hackers $600,000 to unlock its data Techspot - Thu 20 Jun 19 According to The Palm Beach Post, the attack on Riviera Beach, Florida, a small city north of West Palm Beach, was launched on May 29 when a police department employee opened an email attachment ...

Florida city pays hackers $600,000 in ransom to save computer records USA today - Wed 19 Jun 19 The hackers apparently got into the city’s system when an employee clicked on an email link that allowed them to upload malware.

US city votes to pay ransomware demand Techradar - Fri 21 Jun 19 Riviera Beach, Florida has decided to pay hackers to unlock it systems despite the fact that there is no guarantee they actually will.