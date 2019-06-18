Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Shipworm that eats rock instead of wood found in river in the Philippines

Phys.org - 17 hours ago

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S. has found and identified a species of shipworm that eats rock instead of wood. In their paper published in Proceedings ...

Incredible Rock-Eating Shipworm Is First Of Its Kind

Discover Magazine - Tue 18 Jun 19

A section of limestone riddled with burrows bored by a unique rock-eating shipworm. (Credit: Shipway et al 2019, Proc. R. Soc. B 20190434. http://dx.doi.org/10.1098/rspb.2019.0434) What would ...

This Weird Animal Eats Rocks for Breakfast

Livescience - 16 hours ago

Rocks might not sound like a delectable meal to most life-forms, but it's on the menu for a newly identified species of a plump, bizarre-looking clam.

Scientists found a shipworm eating rocks in a river in the Philippines

UPI - 14 hours ago

An international team of scientists has discovered a new shipworm species that likes to bore through rocks.

New species of rock-eating shipworm identified in freshwater river in the Philippines

Phys.org (news wire) - 13 hours ago

New species of rock-eating shipworm identified in freshwater river in the Philippines, Eurekalert - 14 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer