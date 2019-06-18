Shipworm that eats rock instead of wood found in river in the Philippines

Shipworm that eats rock instead of wood found in river in the PhilippinesPhys.org - 17 hours ago
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S. has found and identified a species of shipworm that eats rock instead of wood. In their paper published in Proceedings ...
Incredible Rock-Eating Shipworm Is First Of Its KindDiscover Magazine - Tue 18 Jun 19
A section of limestone riddled with burrows bored by a unique rock-eating shipworm. (Credit: Shipway et al 2019, Proc. R. Soc. B 20190434. http://dx.doi.org/10.1098/rspb.2019.0434) What would ...
This Weird Animal Eats Rocks for BreakfastLivescience - 16 hours ago
Rocks might not sound like a delectable meal to most life-forms, but it's on the menu for a newly identified species of a plump, bizarre-looking clam.
Scientists found a shipworm eating rocks in a river in the PhilippinesUPI - 14 hours ago
An international team of scientists has discovered a new shipworm species that likes to bore through rocks.