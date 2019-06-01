Two ancient galaxies, merging

Two ancient galaxies, mergingCosmos Magazine - Tue 18 Jun 19
About 13 billion years ago there was a titanic collision.
Researchers using ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) observed signals of oxygen, carbon, and dust from a galaxy in the early Universe 13 billion years ago. This is the earliest ...
In a paper, scientists from Waseda University say the pair of galaxies began the process of joining together when the universe was just one billion years old, making them among the first to ...
Scientists have located one of the most distant examples of merging galaxies in results that were published this week.
Signals written in elements from the early universe have revealed the oldest known merger between two galaxies, taking place less than a billion years after the Big Bang.Oldest Known Galactic Get-Together Occurred Shortly After Big Bang, Livescience - 19 hours ago
The early universe was a wild place to be in.
Thirteen billion years ago, two galaxies collided to make something totally new. Each of those galaxies was among the universe’s first, since the cosmic clock had only been ticking for ...