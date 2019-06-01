Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Two ancient galaxies, merging

About 13 billion years ago there was a titanic collision.

ALMA finds earliest example of merging galaxies

Researchers using ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) observed signals of oxygen, carbon, and dust from a galaxy in the early Universe 13 billion years ago. This is the earliest ...

In a paper, scientists from Waseda University say the pair of galaxies began the process of joining together when the universe was just one billion years old, making them among the first to ...

Scientists have located one of the most distant examples of merging galaxies in results that were published this week.

Signals written in elements from the early universe have revealed the oldest known merger between two galaxies, taking place less than a billion years after the Big Bang.

The early universe was a wild place to be in.

It's thought to be the earliest known example of merging galaxies yet discovered.

Scientists have spotted would might be the most distant (and therefore the youngest) example of merging galaxies yet observed, according to new results.Read more...

Thirteen billion years ago, two galaxies collided to make something totally new. Each of those galaxies was among the universe&rsquo;s first, since the cosmic clock had only been ticking for ...

