Hyenas roamed the Arctic during the last ice age

Two teeth confirm the idea that hyenas crossed the Bering land bridge into North America, a study finds.

Modern hyenas are known as hunters and scavengers in Asian and African ecosystems such as the savanna.

Fossilised teeth found in the Yukon Territory in Canada date back to the last Ice Age and prove the animals slowly migrated to a warmer climate towards the equator.

During the last ice age, bone-crushing hyenas stalked the snowy Canadian Arctic, likely satisfying their meat cravings by hunting herds of caribou and horses, while also scavenging mammoth carcasses ...

