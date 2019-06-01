Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Çatalhöyük: 9,000 years ago, a community with modern urban problems

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Some 9,000 years ago, residents of one of the world's first large farming communities were also among the first humans to experience some of the perils of modern urban living.

Overcrowding, Infectious Disease, Violence And Environmental Issues - Welcome To Urban Life In 7000 BC

Science 2.0 - 3 hours ago

Many people feel the need to live in important times, so they complain about how much worse things are today. But scientists studying the ancient ruins of Çatalhöyük, in modern Turkey, found ...

9,000 years ago, a community with modern urban problems

Eurekalert - 4 hours ago

(Ohio State University) Some 9,000 years ago, residents of one of the world's first large farming communities were also among the first humans to experience some of the perils of modern urban ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer