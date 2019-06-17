Adobe’s upcoming iPad painting app is called Adobe Fresco

Adobe’s upcoming iPad painting app is called Adobe FrescoEngadget - 2 hours ago
Adobe's forthcoming iPad art app -- Project Gemini -- is being rebranded as Adobe Fresco, a nod to the centuries-old Italian painting technique. The company revealed that the latest ...
Adobe’s new painting and drawing app will be called Adobe FrescoTechCrunch - 2 hours ago
Adobe’s upcoming drawing and painting app has an official name: Adobe Fresco. Inspired by the classic technique of applying pigment to wet plaster, the app is intended “to inspire ...
Adobe’s next iPad drawing app is called Adobe FrescoThe Verge - 3 hours ago
Adobe’s upcoming iPad drawing and painting app will be called Adobe Fresco, the company announced today on its blog. Previously called Project Gemini, the app will arrive sometime ...